Mumbai: Auto, Taxi Unions Demand Fare Hike, Cite Khatua Committee’s Report

Taxi and rickshaw unions of the city are once again pressing for a fare hike, citing the Khatua committee’s recommendations. The current minimum taxi fare of Rs28 and rickshaw fare of Rs23 are deemed insufficient by the unions.

Need for minimum fare

AL Quadros, leader of a prominent taxi union, said, "We are going to write to the officials concerned on Monday." Similarly, a leader from the rickshaw union expressed the need for the minimum autorickshaw fare in suburbs to increase from Rs23 to Rs25.

The autorickshaw union, dissatisfied with the October 2022 fare hike of Rs2, from Rs21 to Rs23, has calculated an Rs2 increment based on the Khatua committee’s formula. A union leader pointed out that the earlier hike was insufficient to cover rising expenses, prompting the demand for an additional increase.

Fare hike proposal must first go through MMRTA

Sources reveal that any fare hike proposal must first go through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), presided over by the transport secretary. The authority considers factors such as the consumer price index, capital cost of vehicles, maintenance and repair costs, insurance, and taxes in determining fare adjustments.

In October 2022, MMRTA approved a fare hike of Rs2 for autorickshaws and Rs3 for taxis, bringing minimum fares to Rs23 for rickshaws and Rs28 for kaali-peeli taxis. The current demands from the unions seek a further increase in minimum fares to Rs32 for taxis and Rs25 for autorickshaws.

Senior transport officials, crucial to the decision-making process, were unavailable for comment at the time of reporting. The unions’ demands are rooted in addressing the escalating costs associated with operating taxis and autorickshaws, with hopes that the MMRTA will consider their proposal favourably.