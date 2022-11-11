Mumbai: Auto drivers using side view mirrors to ogle at women passengers

Mumbai: Auto drivers using side view mirrors to ogle at passengers |

The Watchdog Foundation, on Wednesday (November 9) shot off an e-mail to the chief minister and state traffic department, demanding strict action against auto-rickshaw drivers who affix large side view mirrors to ogle at women passengers.

“This is to inform you that after the recent media highlight about rickshaw drivers ogling at ladies passengers, the RTO took action and got rearview mirrors, which are of no use (in an auto-rickshaw) removed for causing inconvenience to ladies passengers. But now, drivers have started using bigger side view mirrors, not for viewing traffic but the passengers. This waywardness has to be dealt with an iron hand,” stated the e-mail by the NGO.

A picture clicked by a passenger travelling in an autorickshaw has also been attached with the e-mail. Women commuters from the city agree with the allegation. “I have noticed rickshaw drivers with their mirror inverted towards the inside of the vehicle and it feels awkward when we look at it because it feels like they are looking at us through the mirror,” said Joslin Kurian from Santacruz West. Nikita Kadam (Khar West) said, “Sometimes I have seen rickshaws having more than 3-4 mirrors... don't know what for. Are they so interested in checking out their passengers? They should focus more on the road.”

Meanwhile, Anshu Pereira from Mira Road said, “Ithink one should understand that according to the law of reflection, till you don't see the eyes of the other person in the mirror, they cannot see you. This means that if you are able to see yourself in the mirror, that doesn't mean the driver can see you too. It's true only if you can see them (especially their eyes) in the mirror reflection too.”

According to a traffic official, in cases where women feel awkward because of the rickshaw driver staring,they can always stop the vehicle and alert the nearest traffic police personnel or any police official. “The case will be investigated and further action will be taken accordingly,” said the official