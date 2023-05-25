Mumbai: Auto driver's alertness helps save teen from being trafficked | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 18-year-old girl, hailing from a small village near Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was saved from being trafficked, thanks to the alert mind of an auto-driver. According to the police, the teen was brought to Mumbai by a man from her village, who said that he loved her and wanted to marry her. However, the real intent was to sell her to a brothel for a mere Rs40,000. When they reached the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), an auto-driver noticed the accused asking locals about the brothels nearby. Acting swiftly, he immediately informed the police who reached the spot in no time.

In February, the teen had met one Aman Sharma, 21, in her village. According to the victim, both of them fell in love and wanted to marry, but were scared that their family members wouldn't approve of their relationship. In May, Sharma convinced the teen to elope with him to Mumbai for marriage.

Auto driver shocked to hear the passenger was looking for brothels nearby

On May 18, they boarded a train from Banaras. En route, a woman Achal Sharma, 20, along with her 8-year-old son, developed friendship with the duo and tagged along with them, saying that they can go around Mumbai together. After alighting at the LTT, Aman went to fetch an auto, while Achal and the teen waited behind.

Auto driver Vinod Jamuna Prasad Sharma noticed Aman talking to several auto drivers and asked him where he wants to go. He was shocked when the accused said that he was looking for brothels nearby. Upon further inquiry, Aman pointed out towards Achal and said that he is his wife and the kid along is their son. He audaciously said that he came to Mumbai for selling the teen.

Without wasting a moment, Sharma immediately informed the police. A team from the Tilak Nagar police reached the spot and arrested Achal and Aman. The teen was was handed over to her parents.

