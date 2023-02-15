Mumbai: Auto driver booked for plying in SoBo | Twitter

The police have filed a case against the driver and owner of the three-wheeler after a video of an autorickshaw outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) went viral.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, an official from Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station said that a case for rash and negligent driving, and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has been registered against the driver.

He further said that the police are currently trying to trace the driver.

On Monday morning, a rickshaw was spotted outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the city.

A Twitter user who goes by username Digamber, shared a photo and video of the rickshaw seemingly dropping of youths outside the CSMT station. The user sharing the video, wrote, "Auto rickshaw operating near BMC headquarter," and tagged the handles of Mumbai police and Mumbai Traffic Police.

Why is it unusual to see rickshaws in South Mumbai?

Has it never piqued your curiosity that rickshaws are not spotted after Bandra in the western suburbs and Sion in the northern side? It is because the rickshaws are not allowed to ply in the Mumbai city limits. Here's why:

There are many speculations as to why rickshaws are not allowed outside. Many users on online forums claim that it is because of the traffic the rickshaws cause and some dub it as an act of political appeasement.

However, the logical reasoning behind it seems like the administration has not allowed the rickshaws to ply in South Mumbai because arterial roads in the area are narrower than those in the suburbs. Moreover, these roads are more winding and twisty which could be difficult for the three-wheelers to navigate amid the excess traffic and crowding.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)