Mumbai ATS & Sewri Police Bust Illegal Stay Racket; Apprehend 3 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals with Fake Documents

Mumbai ATS & Sewri Police Bust Illegal Stay Racket; Apprehend 3 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals with Fake ID Cards

Mumbai: The Kalachowki Unit of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Sewri police in a joint operation have apprehended three suspected Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly staying illegally in India. The police have seized several fake identity cards from the accused persons and are probing the racket that is instrumental in preparing such documents.



According to the police, on Wednesday morning specific information was received by the police about Bangladeshi nationals staying at Kaula Bunder in Sewri. The police team reached a shanty where the suspects were believed to be staying and found three persons inside. The suspects were identified as Alauddin Shaikh (53), Amjad Khan (28) and Ataullah Mondal (34).

Documents found during search

During sustained questioning, Shaikh revealed that his original name is Alauddin Miya, Khan stated that his name is Anwar Hussain Miya, while Mondal revealed that his original name is Ashrafali Mansurali, all natives of Jasore in Bangladesh.



The trio told the police that they had changed their names to conceal their original identity since they had come to India illegally. On conducting a search in their shanty, the police team found Aadhar cards, voter ID cards, birth certificates, bank passbooks, photocopies of Bangladeshi passport, Bangladesh National ID Card, Pan card, Bangladeshi currency and mobile phones.



The accused were booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Passports Act.



The police are now probing since when the accused had been staying in Mumbai and whether they are involved in any criminal activity. The police are also probing from where the accused had managed to get forged documents.