Mumbai: ATS Raids Illegal Telephone Exchange Linked To Terrorist Activities In Bhiwandi; 1 Arrested

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad(ATS) has moved against an illegal telephone exchange which was allegedly being used for terrorist activities in the state.

The ATS, from the last one and a half years, had been investigating individuals operating illegal telephone exchanges. Their investigation culminated in the arrest of a person involved in this operation.

On July 31, the ATS, along with Department of Telecommunication(DOT) officials and government witnesses, conducted raids in Bhiwandi's Navin Gauripada and Roshan Pada area based on confidential information about SIM cards being used for an illegal telephone exchange.

During the raids, they examined the equipment and documents found at these locations. During these raids, ATS has seized equipment, 10 SIM boxes from Dinstar Company, 246 SIM cards from various other companies, eight Wi-Fi routers manufactured by different companies, 191 antennae and a power inverter.

During the operation, they also detained and interrogated a 40-year-old suspect, Jafar Babusman Patel. During interrogation, he reportedly admitted that he and his associates were running the illegal telephone exchange using SIM cards for monetary benefits.

On Thursday, the ATS arrested Jafar Babuusman Patel and case registered under sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the IPC, section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, sections 3 and 6 of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933, and section 42 of Indian Telecommunication Act 2023.

As per the DOT officials, this illegal telephone exchange had caused an estimated loss of around Rs 3 crore rupees to the government over the last one and a half years.