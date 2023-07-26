 Mumbai: ATS Arrests Man For Running Illegal Telephone Exchange, Recovers Over ₹5 Lakh Cash
The suspect ran the illegal telephone exchange along with a Bangladeshi accomplice from his rented house in Dongri.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad’s Nagpada unit arrested a man on Tuesday for running an illegal telephone exchange following a tip-off. The authorities found and confiscated four SIM boxes from the man’s house in Dongri.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Riyas Mohammad PK, allegedly routed international calls on domestic mobile numbers using the SIM boxes. A SIM box veils an international call as a domestic number. Of the four SIM boxes recovered, authorities found 149 Airtel SIM cards.

Cash worth Rs 5 lakh recovered

Upon searching Mohammad’s house, officials from the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) recovered Rs 5 lakh 71 thousand in cash. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Mohammad, along with his accomplice from Bangladesh, ran the illegal telephone exchange at his rented house in a bid to earn fast money. He routed the international calls on Indian mobile numbers, thus duping the Indian government’s telecom department.

The suspect has been booked under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code, including Section 420 at Dongri Police Station. An investigation has been launched in the case.

Mumbai News: Illegal Telephone Exchange Busted by ATS, One Held
