'Mumbai At No. 2 In Crime, Thank You Mahayuti': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams State Govt As NCRB Data Reveals Sharp Rise

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday attacked the Mahayuti government after the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report showed a sharp rise in crimes registered in Mumbai during 2024.

Sharing the NCRB data on social media, the former Shiv Sena UBT Rajya Sabha MP said Mumbai had become the second-highest metro city in several categories of crime, including offences against women, senior citizens and cyber crimes.

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“Mumbai at number 2 in crimes — against women, against senior citizens & in cyber crimes. Thank you Mahayuti sarkar,” Chaturvedi posted on X while sharing a graphic highlighting the NCRB figures.

According to a Hindustan Times report citing the NCRB data, Mumbai registered 70,054 offences in 2024 compared to 65,441 cases in 2023, marking a 7.1 per cent increase. While several major metropolitan cities witnessed a decline in crime, Mumbai recorded a notable rise.

Sharp Rise Crimes Against Women & Senior Citizens

The NCRB data showed that in the category of crimes against women, Mumbai recorded 6,358 cases in 2024 against 6,025 in 2023, an increase of 5.5 per cent. The city ranked second after Delhi, which recorded 13,396 such cases.

The report also highlighted a sharp rise in crimes against senior citizens in Mumbai. Cases increased from 518 in 2023 to 791 in 2024, registering a massive 52.7 per cent jump, one of the highest among metro cities. Cops believe many of these cases were linked to cyber fraud and financial scams targeting elderly citizens.

Cybercrimes On Rise In Mumbai

Cybercrime cases in Mumbai also rose significantly. The city registered 5,087 cybercrime cases in 2024 compared to 4,169 in 2023, reflecting a 22 per cent increase. Mumbai ranked second after Bengaluru in cybercrime registrations.

While traditional offences such as murder, robbery, chain snatching, extortion, and house break-ins reportedly declined, serious offences including molestation, rape, sexual harassment and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) saw an increase.

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