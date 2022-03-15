Mumbai: At 39.6°C, warm conditions persist in city

Warm conditions persisted in Mumbai on Tuesday with the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba one recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, IMD’s Santacruz observatory on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius while the Colaba one recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Monday, issued a severe heatwave warning for Monday and Tuesday for the regions of Northern Konkan.

The IMD has released a detailed district-wise forecast and warnings till March 16 in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai said, "We have issued a severe heatwave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai, and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heatwave warning for the entire Konkan region."

Similarly in Gujarat, the IMD on Monday issued a 'yellow' alert for the next two days as the heatwave intensified in the country.

IMD said that the regions of Gujarat and Saurashtra might experience a severe heatwave and the temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees.

Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad said, "Yellow alerts have been issued for a heatwave in Gujarat region for next 2 days. The temperature might rise around 1-2deg C & a severe heatwave is expected in Saurashtra & Gujarat regions. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 40-41deg C."

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:31 PM IST