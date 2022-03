The Bombay High Court has refused to direct the interim release of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim.

The High Court also rejected interim applications in the habeas corpus plea.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:05 PM IST