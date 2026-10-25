Mumbai: Asiatic Society Moves To Remove Bhalchandra Mungekar As Chairman Over Vande Mataram Walkout

The Asiatic Society’s management committee has sought action against Chairman Bhalchandra Mungekar following his walkout during the rendition of Vande Mataram | Wikipedia

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: The Asiatic Society’s management committee has moved to sack Bhalchandra Mungekar as Chairman of the Board of Trustees over an ‘insult’ to Vande Mataram.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the committee passed a resolution condemning the former Rajya Sabha member for walking out while Vande Mataram was being sung on September 26. The committee has now sent the resolution to the Society’s Board of Trustees and general members.

“We will call a Special General Meeting soon to discuss the resolution,” a committee member told The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity. “Most likely, Mungekar will be sacked as chairman at the SGM. However, if he apologises for his behaviour, he will be spared,” he said.

Even if he is sacked as chairman, Mungekar, a former Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, will remain a member of the Society.

Society President Calls Walkout Unfortunate

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Asiatic Society, called Mungekar’s walkout “unfortunate.” He said the veteran Congressman should introspect on why Vande Mataram, the national song, was curtailed by previous governments.

A phone call and a text message to Mungekar elicited no response.

Incident Dates Back To September AGM

The matter dates back to the Society’s first Annual General Meeting under the new management, held on September 26. The AGM concluded with the full rendition of Vande Mataram.

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However, Mungekar walked out of the hall before it was over. He later clarified that he left because this was not a government event, and it was therefore not mandatory to stay until the song ended.

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