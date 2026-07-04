Former BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabudhe Elected Asiatic Society Of Mumbai President, Panel Sweeps Polls

BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabudhe | X

Mumbai: Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Vinay Sahasrabudhe was elected president of the Asiatic Society Of Mumbai on Saturday by a huge margin, defeating former Congress MP Kumar Ketkar. Sahasrabudhe secured 349 votes, while Ketkar received 147 votes.

The election was closely contested, with the matter reaching the Bombay High Court and the Charity Commissioner before polling. Despite the contest, the panel led by Sahasrabudhe swept the elections across all key posts. Vivek Vasant Ganpule was elected Hon. Secretary with 352 votes.

For the posts of Vice President, Ramesh Patange secured 329 votes, Nitish Bharadwaj received 328 votes, Chandraparakash Dwivedi polled 327 votes, and Sanjay Deshmukh secured 323 votes.

In the Managing Committee elections, Prachi Moghe received 342 votes, Madhav Bhandari secured 339 votes, Malhar Kulkarni got 333 votes, Pramod Bapat polled 329 votes, V. M. Chakravarthy secured 324 votes, and Rajesh Behare received 321 votes.

For the Scrutinising Committee, Sneha Nagarkar emerged with 370 votes, Abhijit Mule and Madhavi Narsale secured 362 votes each, Umang Kale received 358 votes, Amol Jadhav got 349 votes, Malhar Gokhale secured 348 votes, and Dattatray Panchwagh polled 344 votes.

The figures represent the number of votes polled. The panel led by Dr. Vinay Sahasrabudhe registered a clean sweep in the Asiatic Society elections.