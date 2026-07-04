Mumbai Tree Safety: Advocate Seeks City-Wide De-Concretisation Of Tree Bases, Serves Notice To BMC

Advocate Hitendra Gandhi has urged the BMC to remove concrete around roadside trees across Mumbai following the Chembur tree collapse | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 4, 2026: In the wake of the recent Chembur tree collapse that claimed the life of an 11-year-old schoolboy, advocate Hitendra Gandhi has served a legal representation to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demanding immediate city-wide action to protect roadside trees and prevent similar tragedies.

Call For De-Concretisation

In the notice addressed to the Municipal Commissioner, Gandhi has urged the civic body to launch a comprehensive de-concretisation drive by removing concrete, paver blocks and other impervious material within a one-metre radius of tree trunks across Mumbai.

He has also sought disclosure of records relating to trees damaged during road concretisation, pavement works and utility projects since January 2023.

The advocate argued that while road development and civic infrastructure are essential, they should not come at the cost of tree health and public safety.

According to the representation, covering tree bases with concrete, cutting roots during excavation and leaving no space for water percolation weakens trees, making them vulnerable to collapse during the monsoon.

Referring to reports surrounding the Chembur incident, Gandhi said concerns had already been raised about root damage caused during road works in the area.

“The death of a child cannot be reduced to a departmental file. It must become the point at which Mumbai corrects the way it treats its roadside trees,” he stated.

Seeks Survey And Action

The notice cites a 2013 order of the National Green Tribunal directing authorities to maintain at least one metre of open space around tree trunks and remove surrounding concrete. Gandhi alleged that despite these directions, thousands of roadside trees across Mumbai continue to remain encased in concrete.

He has sought a ward-wise survey of affected trees, publication of notices issued for tree damage, details of action taken against erring contractors or departments, and the creation of a public dashboard tracking trees requiring de-concretisation and safety inspection.

The representation also calls for urgent inspection of trees near schools, hospitals, bus stops, railway stations and other high-footfall areas, besides constituting an expert committee comprising arborists, horticulture specialists and civic officials to oversee restoration work.

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Seven-Day Deadline Issued

Gandhi has asked the BMC to respond to the representation within seven days, warning that he would initiate appropriate legal proceedings if effective corrective measures are not taken.

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