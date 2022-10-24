Mumbai: As monsoon retreats, lakes are 98% full

Robust monsoon fills Mumbai’s lakes in record time | Representative image - Anand Shivre

Mumbai: The city will get uninterrupted water supply until the next monsoon season as the seven lakes supplying potable water are now 97.57% full.

As per data made available on Oct 24, the lakes have useful content of 14.12 lakh million litres. In 2020 and 2021, on this day, the useful content was 95.28% and 96.97%, respectively.

The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres of water throughout the year. The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water to the city every day and takes stock of available content annually on October 1 to accordingly decide on water cuts.

The two important lakes, Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna, owned by the state government have 98.81% and 100% water stock, respectively. The other lakes like Tansa, Middle Vaitarna and Tulsi have more than 95%.

Water stock (million litres)

Upper Vaitarna 2,27,047 (100%)

Modak Sagar 1,12,706 (87.42%)

Tansa 1,42,887 (98.49%)

Middle Vaitarna 1,85,568 (95.89%)

Bhatsa 7,08,532 (98.81%)

Vihar 27,550 (99.47%)

Tulsi 7,845 (97.50%)