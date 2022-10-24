e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: As monsoon retreats, lakes are 98% full

As per data made available on Oct 24, the lakes have useful content of 14.12 lakh million litres.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
Robust monsoon fills Mumbai’s lakes in record time | Representative image - Anand Shivre
Mumbai: The city will get uninterrupted water supply until the next monsoon season as the seven lakes supplying potable water are now 97.57% full.

As per data made available on Oct 24, the lakes have useful content of 14.12 lakh million litres. In 2020 and 2021, on this day, the useful content was 95.28% and 96.97%, respectively.

The city requires 14.47 lakh million litres of water throughout the year. The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water to the city every day and takes stock of available content annually on October 1 to accordingly decide on water cuts.

The two important lakes, Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna, owned by the state government have 98.81% and 100% water stock, respectively. The other lakes like Tansa, Middle Vaitarna and Tulsi have more than 95%.

Water stock (million litres)

Upper Vaitarna 2,27,047 (100%)

Modak Sagar 1,12,706 (87.42%)

Tansa 1,42,887 (98.49%)

Middle Vaitarna 1,85,568 (95.89%)

Bhatsa 7,08,532 (98.81%)

Vihar 27,550 (99.47%)

Tulsi 7,845 (97.50%)

Mumbai: Water supply network to get Rs 53-cr revamp
article-image

Solar eclipse: Priests say Tuesday is mix of inauspicious and auspicious time 

Mumbai: HC enhances compensation to Rs 1 crore of 26-yr-old accident victim

Mumbai: Toddler mauled and killed by leopard at Aarey colony

Mumbai: Yet another barricade at King's Circle bridge rammed by a truck

Mumbai: Diwali sees last minute rush for crackers, eatables and valuables