Mumbai: Water supply network to get Rs 53-cr revamp

Expediting the work of replacing old and leaking water pipelines, the BMC has now floated a tender of Rs two crore for revamping the supply network passing through Malad, Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz and Bandra. Recently, the civic body issued two tenders of Rs 28 crore and Rs 23 crore for replacing the pipelines in the western suburbs, after receiving several complaints of low and contaminated water supply. Altogether, the BMC will be carrying mega repair works of Rs 53 crore.

Swinging into action mode, the BMC has undertaken the arduous works of leak detection and laying of new 450-900 mm pipelines in Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar. While another project aims to plug leakages in Colaba, Fort, Grant Road, Byculla and Nagpada—which comprise A to E wards.

“Following complaints, our team started searching for leaks and simultaneously carried out the repairs. It's an ongoing process since the city has a network of old pipelines. We are replacing it as required,” said the civic official from the hydraulics department. The leakages are the result of damage to pipelines, made with the intent of water theft.

Ideally, the loss percentage should not be more than 15 per cent of the total supply. But due to pilferage and unauthorised connections, almost 25 per cent or around 900 million litres of water is wasted daily.