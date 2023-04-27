 Mumbai: As mercury climbs, respite for some traffic cops
Personnel over the age of 55 or suffering health issues taken off field duty in the afternoon

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
Image for representation/ File photo

Mumbai: With summer heat soaring, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a new directive for cops deployed on field duty, managing traffic.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal issued the directive on Tuesday. It states that traffic cops above the age of 55 should not be given field duty between noon to 5pm. It added that officers who suffer from blood pressure and diabetes too, and ones who have undergone major surgeries, should also be kept away from field duty during those hours.

Traffic warden to be appointed for assistance

“Young and physically strong officials should be appointed for duty in the afternoon and they should be assigned in pairs wherever necessary. A traffic warden shall also be appointed along with them for assistance,” said the directive, which comes after several deaths being reported in the state due to heatstroke.

The order added that clean drinking water should be readily available to those traffic police officers deployed on roads. In case any fieldofficers experience chest pain or dizziness, they are instructed to be immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

