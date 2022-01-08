Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases surge in city, check bed availability situation in private and government hospitals

Covid-19 and Omicron cases are increasing in Mumbai. On the backdrop of that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has kept 20,431 beds ready to tackle the situation. Out of 20,431 beds, 77.43 percent of beds are available in Public hospitals and 22.57 percent are in private hospitals.

At the beginning of the third wave, the BMC has kept most of the patients in home isolation. Therefore only 35.45 percent of beds are occupied by the patients and 64.54 percent of beds are lying vacant, officials said.

The Covid-19 dashboard of BMC indicates 7,234 beds are occupied in the city. Among them, 73.27 percent of patients are admitted to public hospitals and 26.72 percent of patients are admitted to private hospitals.

In the second wave, the scarcity of adequate oxygen supply due to high hospitalization was a problem faced by large metro cities like Delhi. Therefore, this time the BMC has kept around 52 percent oxygen beds and 7 percent ventilator beds ready to tackle the third wave. Oxygen beds are 26 percent occupied and 74 Percent are vacant. The dashboard showed 52 percent of oxygen beds are in public hospitals and 48 percent of oxygen beds are available in private hospitals.

Mangala Gomare chief of the Medical Health department BMC told The Free Press Journal "Even though cases are increasing in the city, most of the positive patients are asymptomatic. Therefore we are saying no need to panic. These asymptomatic patients can be cured at home. Hence most of our beds are vacant." She appealed to people to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour. "If people don't follow Covid appropriate behaviour, then in future, the situation can worsen" Gomare added.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G North Kiran Dighavkar said the corporation has placed the onus of looking after home quarantine patients on housing societies. "Our War room teams call home quarantined patients frequently and check their whereabouts and status of health. Further, we are in contact with concerned housing society office bearers. If home quarantine patient doesn't follow home isolation rules and starts wandering in their area, these office bearers are the first ones to inform us. Accordingly, we initiate action against rule violators," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:12 PM IST