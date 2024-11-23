 Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Hosts 3-Day Ram Katha Event
Held from November 4-6, the programme was attended by scores of inmates, said sources, adding that even some Muslim inmates voluntarily attended the sessions, which were five-hour long each.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
Mumbai Arthur Road Jail | Photo: Representative Image

In a first, a three-day Ram Katha event was held at Arthur Road jail, which currently houses 3,400 prisoners, much higher than its sanctioned strength of 999. Currently, the accused in Baba Siddique's murder – Dharamraj Kashyap, Gurmail Singh, Pravin Lonkar and Harish Kumar – have been kept in the high-security Anda cell.

Held from November 4-6, the programme was attended by scores of inmates, said sources, adding that even some Muslim inmates voluntarily attended the sessions, which were five-hour long each. Katha was narrated by Raj Rajeshwari, who heads a Trust in Ayodhya.

Read Also
Maha Kumbh 2025: After Ayodhya, Yogi Govt Transforms Another City Tied To Lord Shri Ram's Legacy
article-image

Arthur Road Jail, located in the Chinchpokli area, is one of the largest prisons in Mumbai. It houses members of Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan and Arun Gawli gangs.

