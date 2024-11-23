Mumbai: Arthur Road Jail Hosts 3-Day Ram Katha Event

Mumbai Arthur Road Jail | Photo: Representative Image

In a first, a three-day Ram Katha event was held at Arthur Road jail, which currently houses 3,400 prisoners, much higher than its sanctioned strength of 999. Currently, the accused in Baba Siddique's murder – Dharamraj Kashyap, Gurmail Singh, Pravin Lonkar and Harish Kumar – have been kept in the high-security Anda cell.

Held from November 4-6, the programme was attended by scores of inmates, said sources, adding that even some Muslim inmates voluntarily attended the sessions, which were five-hour long each. Katha was narrated by Raj Rajeshwari, who heads a Trust in Ayodhya.

Arthur Road Jail, located in the Chinchpokli area, is one of the largest prisons in Mumbai. It houses members of Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan and Arun Gawli gangs.