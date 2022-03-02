Mumbai: Army man arrested for sexually assaulting foreign national in train back in 2019

The Government Railway Police of Kalyan have arrested a 45-year-old army man for sexually assaulting a 35-year-old Portuguese woman. The woman claims the incident of sexual assault took place in a running train, where the accused inappropriately touched her. The police with the help of social media platforms traced the accused after three years.

The police said the foreign national woman based from Portuguese was returning from a trip to Goa during the time of the incident.

"She boarded a train from Goa-Delhi Nizamuddin express to reach Delhi. After the incident, she gave a written complaint to the Indian embassy. As soon as the jurisdiction of the incident was clear, a case was registered with the GRP, Kalyan. The incident took place on February 14, 2019. The victim claims she was asleep when at 11:30 pm the accused inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted her. A case was registered in June 2019," said a police officer.

The police said as per the information shared by the victim about the accused. "We got details about the accused from the railway about the identity and contact. Accordingly, the mobile number of the accused was traced and it was switched off," said a police officer.

The police said the accused was identified as Sahis T, posted with the Kerala unit of the Indian army. With the help of a social media platform, the police got family contact and traced him to arrest on Tuesday.

The police said after the accused found out about a case being registered, he tried for anticipatory bail in session and the high court which got rejected.

"Gathering details from social media, our team was sending pictures of the accused to the victims. After gathering details, the accused was arrested and produced in court on Wednesday. He is in police custody till March 7," said Archana Dusane, police inspector, GRP, Kalyan.

A team under the guidance of Shardul Walmik, senior police inspector, GRP, Kalyan traced the accused for almost three years to arrest him on Tuesday.

