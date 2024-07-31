Mumbai Archdiocese Condemns Paris Olympics’ Last Supper Parody As Offensive And Insensitive |

The Archdiocese of Bombay, the head of the Roman Catholic church in the city, has condemned the parody on Christ's Last Supper at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

In a Press statment issued on July 29, Oswald Cardinal Gracias the Archbishop condemned what he called the 'reprehensible depiction' of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting 'The Last Supper' during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

The Last Supper is the final meal that Jesus Christ shared with his 12 apostles before he was crucified. Leonardo da Vinci recreated the scene depicting the apostles’ reaction to Jesus’ announcement that he will be betrayed.

The statement from the Archbishop said that the Last Supper is a sacred event, which commemorates Jesus Christ's final meal with his disciples, is of immense significance to Christianity. The parody of this profound moment during an international event watched by millions is not only deeply offensive but also a blatant display of insensitivity towards the religious sentiments of believers worldwide, the statement said.

Gracias said that incident has ignited widespread outrage and highlighted the urgent need for respect towards religious beliefs in artistic expressions, particularly at globally significant events like the Olympics. The organisers of the Paris Olympics need to address this grave incident with the seriousness it warrants, the current apology issued but the Olympic committee is extremely condescending and a poor attempt to appease everyone. I do believe that appropriate actions must be taken to rectify this offense and to ensure that such disrespectful acts are never repeated, Gracias said, adding that

in these times of increasing intolerance, division and conflict, it is vital to adhere to the teachings of compassion and understanding. Let us work together to foster an environment where all faiths and traditions are honoured and respected.

The opening ceremony of the games on July 26 included a show that looked like a re-creation of the famous painting, with drag characters depicting the scene. The performance has caused a fury among the Christian right in the West.v

Mumbai-based community groups like Association of Concerned Christians and Watchdog Foundation have condemned the parody, with the latter complaining to Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The creators of the show have defended the production and said that they wanted to display 'inclusion' and 'want to include everyone and not exclude anyone'. In France, there is freedom of creation, artistic freedom, the producers said.