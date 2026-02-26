Mumbai: Apple Store Opens for Customers At Borivali’s Sky City Mall, Strengthens India Presence

Mumbai: Apple Launches Second Store In Borivali's Sky City Mall, Strengthens India Presence | www.apple.com

Apple Inc. has strengthened its presence in India with the opening of its second retail store in Mumbai. The new outlet, Apple Borivali, began welcoming customers on Thursday at Sky City Mall, located in one of the busiest residential and commercial pockets of the western suburbs.

The launch follows the success of Apple BKC, which marked the company’s first physical store in the city. With Borivali now on the map, Apple continues to widen its retail network across India, where it currently operates multiple official stores in Mumbai and the Delhi NCR region, along with outlets in Bengaluru and Pune.

The Borivali store reflects Apple’s signature global design language, with tall glass facades, open product tables and spacious interiors that encourage customers to explore devices at their own pace. Dedicated areas for support and learning sessions add to the immersive retail experience.

Hands On Experience and Expert Guidance

Visitors to Apple Borivali can browse and test the entire product portfolio, from the latest iPhone models and Mac computers to iPads, Apple Watch devices and AirPods. Specialists are on hand to assist customers, explain features and help compare models before a purchase decision is made.

The store also stocks a wide selection of accessories, including protective cases, power adapters, cables, MagSafe chargers and batteries for iPhone. Mac users can find Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and other compatible accessories.

Customers who prefer shopping online can place orders from anywhere in India and choose to collect their purchases from the Borivali outlet at a convenient time.

Technical assistance and repairs are available through the Genius Bar, where Apple certified professionals provide in store support.

Community Engagement and Sustainability

A major highlight of the store is the Today at Apple programme, which offers complimentary sessions on photography, art, coding and more. These workshops are designed for individuals, families and even business groups, creating a space where technology and creativity intersect.

The store also enables customers to connect with Apple specialists over video for personalised buying advice and product guidance.

In a statement, Deirdre O Brien, Senior Vice President of Retail and People at Apple, said the company was inspired by the energy and creativity of communities across India and looked forward to deepening its connection with customers in Mumbai.

Apple Borivali operates on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral, aligning with the company’s wider environmental commitments.

To mark the opening, Apple has released exclusive Borivali themed wallpapers and curated a dedicated Apple Music playlist celebrating the sounds of Mumbai, adding a distinctly local touch to its expanding global retail story.`

