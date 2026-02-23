Croma Everything Apple Sale: iPhone 17 Listed Below ₹45,000; MacBook Pro M5 and AirPods Price Slashed

File Image | Apple

Tata-owned electronics retailer Croma has launched its 'Everything Apple' sale, with deals on latest devices like the iPhone 17. The sale, which runs through March 8, stacks exchange bonuses, bank cashback, and loyalty rewards to bring down effective prices on Apple's current lineup. Croma has listed deals on the latest iPhone 17 range, MacBooks Pro models, and even AirPods.

iPhone 17 at less than Rs. 45,000

The iPhone 17, which launched at Rs. 82,900, is being offered at an effective price of Rs. 44,768, bringing the base model well below the Rs. 50,000 mark for the first time. However, buyers should note that reaching this price requires stacking multiple offers simultaneously. The savings are built on bank cashback of up to Rs. 2,000, a 2 percent coupon discount worth Rs. 1,658, an exchange value of up to Rs. 23,500 on an old device, and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 800. HDFC Tata Neu cardholders can avail an extra 10 percent off on top of these benefits. Separately, buyers purchasing an iPhone Air or iPhone 17 Pro (512GB) get Apple Care+ and AirPods worth Rs. 12,900 for free.

The iPhone 16 is also part of the sale. Originally priced at Rs. 69,900, it is currently listed at Rs. 63,490, with layered exchange and bank offers bringing the effective cost of the 128GB variant down to Rs. 35,991.

Croma deals on MacBook Pro M5

The MacBook Pro 14 with the M5 chip is listed from Rs. 1,84,900, with additional cashback available on select bank cards. The MacBook Air M4, a more accessible option, starts at Rs. 85,990 under bank offers, with the effective price dropping to around Rs. 59,320 when exchange benefits and Tata Neu Coins are factored in.

Croma deals on AirPods and wearables

The AirPods Pro 3 are available at Rs. 23,900, down from Rs. 25,900, with Tata Neu Coins capable of pushing the effective price to around Rs. 23,310. On the watch side, the Apple Watch SE 3 starts at Rs. 23,900, with Croma store schemes bringing this down to approximately Rs. 22,611, while the Apple Watch Series 11 is listed from Rs. 44,400.

Croma has confirmed that most offers are available both online and in-store, giving buyers the option to assess the devices in person before purchasing. As mentioned, the sale ends March 8.