Mumbai: API suspended for allegedly beating up man called in for inquiry, probe ordered

An Assistant Police Inspector (API) attached to the Dindoshi police station was suspended for allegedly beating up a man in his custody, who was called in just for an inquiry.

Reportedly, the man was allegedly kept in custody for seven hours and was beaten. A departmental enquiry has been initiated against the policeman and further probe is underway.

According to police, API Yuvraj Inamdar was probing a non-cognizable complaint registered by a group of women at Dindoshi police station on Holi, against the victim. Since it was an NC, wherein arrests are not made, Inamdar called the victim to the police station for inquiry.

When the victim came to the police station, for allegedly using foul language and fighting, he was detained in the police station for seven hours and was allegedly beaten up by Inamdar.

The victim, who later reported the matter, accused API Inamdar of mistreatment, following which senior inspectors checked the CCTV camera footage of the station house and found that a part of the incident was captured in the video.

Primary inquiries revealed that API Inamdar had assaulted the victim, on the basis of which Additional Commissioner of Police (North) Pravinkumar Padwal suspended the policeman.

ALSO READ Chhindwara: Police arrest two persons for blackmailing and extortion over crores from woman

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:49 PM IST