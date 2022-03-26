Chhindwara: Police arrest two persons for blackmailing and extortion over crores from woman

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested two accused who blackmailed and extorted over crores of rupees from a married woman in Chhindwara on Friday, an official said.

Chhindwara Kotwali police station in charge Sumer Singh Jaget said that the woman, a resident of Sonpur locality of the district, lodged a complaint against the accused.

Jaget said that the woman was married to a person who lives in Nagpur, but she lived here at her maternal house. In the meantime, she met with the accused, Manish Shrivastava, a resident of Jabalpur who used to work in a company in the district.

Manish trapped her in a love trap and made a physical relationship with the woman. The accused also shot a MMS video of the woman.

After that the accused started extorting money from her by blackmailing on the pretext of making the video viral. When the woman refused to give him money, the accused called his friend, Kulbhusan, who poses as an IB officer and threatened the woman to send the video to her husband.

Fed up with them, the woman lodged the complaint in the Kotwali police station. According to police, the accused extorted around Rs 1.30 crores from the woman.

Jaget said that action on the complaint, the police arrested both the accused and registered a case against them under sections 376, 386, 429 and 506.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 02:36 PM IST