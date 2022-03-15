e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

Chhindwara: Lokayukta arrests e-governance employee for taking bribe of Rs 4000

According to reports, the e-governance employee, Hitesh Deshmukh, had demanded Rs 5000 form a kiosk operator for physical verification of the Aadhaar center and for approval of ID to run the Aadhaar center.
FP News Service
accused in the red circle |

accused in the red circle |

Advertisement

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Lokayukta police arrested an e-governance employee red handed for taking a bribe of Rs 4000 at SDM office in the district on Monday.

According to reports, the e-governance employee, Hitesh Deshmukh, had demanded Rs 5000 form a kiosk operator for physical verification of the Aadhaar center and for approval of ID to run the Aadhaar center. Deshmukh also threatened the kiosk operator that if he failed to give him money then he would cancelled the ID.

Following the issue, the victim, Rajiv Prasad Shiv complained about it to the Jabalpur Lokayukta. After that the team laid a trap and asked the victim to act accordingly.

On Monday, Rajiv reached the office and gave him the bribe at a tea shop in front of the collectorate office. In the meantime, the team rushed to the spot and caught the accused red handed.

ALSO READ

Chhindwara: ‘Jungle mein Fire nhi Flower hone chahiye,’ Forest officials warns people in Pushpa... Chhindwara: ‘Jungle mein Fire nhi Flower hone chahiye,’ Forest officials warns people in Pushpa...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:02 PM IST