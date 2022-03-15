Chhindwara: Lokayukta arrests e-governance employee for taking bribe of Rs 4000

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Lokayukta police arrested an e-governance employee red handed for taking a bribe of Rs 4000 at SDM office in the district on Monday.

According to reports, the e-governance employee, Hitesh Deshmukh, had demanded Rs 5000 form a kiosk operator for physical verification of the Aadhaar center and for approval of ID to run the Aadhaar center. Deshmukh also threatened the kiosk operator that if he failed to give him money then he would cancelled the ID.

Following the issue, the victim, Rajiv Prasad Shiv complained about it to the Jabalpur Lokayukta. After that the team laid a trap and asked the victim to act accordingly.

On Monday, Rajiv reached the office and gave him the bribe at a tea shop in front of the collectorate office. In the meantime, the team rushed to the spot and caught the accused red handed.

