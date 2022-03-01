Mumbai: Antop Hill police arrests man for allegedly killing 29-year-old man and set his body on fire to destroy evidence

The Antop Hill police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man. The police said the accused put a stone in a plastic bag and hit victim three to four times to injure him on his head. Later put the plastic carry bag in the blanket of the deceased where he was sleeping and set it on fire to destroy evidence.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Aeskurin Shujauddin Shaikh alias Nizam 27, a painter and a resident of Kismat nagar in Antop Hill. The deceased is identified as Abdul Salam Munavar Ali sayed 29, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Wadala.

According to the police, on Sunday evening two youngsters approached the police informing about a partially charred dead body found in a godown near Central Public work department in sector 1 of Central Government quarters. "Our officials reached the spot and found half of the body was burnt. The dead body was covered with a blanket. Also, mosquito coil was placed burning adjoining it, so one would assume that it has happened due to the mosquito coil. The dead body was sent for post mortem to Sion hospital." said a police officer.

The Antophill police on primary stage registered an accidental death case and started the investigation. On Monday it was revealed through the post mortem report that it was an murder with serious head injuries.

So, a case was then registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (disappearing of evidence) of the Indian penal code.

The Antophill police formed a team to start the investigation by scrutinizing the CCTV footage on the road. As the area where the body was found didn't have any camera's. "The CCTV footage came up with a clue where the accused and the deceased were fighting with each other. And a person named Montu solved their fight. We then detained Montu and started questioning him and found that both of them used to work with him and they were good at painting jobs and later at night used to do take drugs like heroin," said a police officer.

The police said Montu was not ready to reveal any update, but helped them to identify the deceased and the accused. The police then reached the resident of Nizam, the accused and found him missing. "When we enquired with the neighbors they had given a call to his wife. The police then laid a trap and found he was boarding an outstation train. Accordingly a team reached and detained him from the train," added an officer.

The police said Nizam confessed the crime and said, "He had robbed a mobile phone and while having drugs he discussed it with Montu and was about to sell it for Rs 5,000. But Montu revealed the details to Abdul. When Montu and Nizam were sleeping, Abdul robbed their phones. When they approached Abdul for a mobile phone he returned Montu's phone. But demanded Rs 3,000 from Nizam to return his phone. Nizam arranged some cash and gave Rs 2,000, but Abdul was asking for more money and started threatening to reveal the fact of robbery to everyone one," added the police officer.

The police said Nizam the next day planned a conspiracy when Abdul was sleeping. "He put a stone in a plastic bag. And smashed Abdul's head three to four times. He used a plastic bag, so it will not leave the fingerprints behind. He then put the plastic bag on the blanket and set Abdul's body on fire. He assumed it would destroy the evidence and police will consider it as an accidental death due to burning by mosquito coil" said a police officer.

Nasir Kulkarni, senior police inspector, Antop Hill police station confirmed about the arrest of Nizam and said further investigation is going on.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022