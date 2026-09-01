Mumbai: Antop Hill CA Targeted In Instagram Harassment After Lost Phone, Private Photos Allegedly Morphed And Uploaded; Probe Underway

Antop Hill police are probing an alleged Instagram harassment case linked to a mobile phone reported missing in July | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 1, 2026: A 24-year-old chartered accountant from Antop Hill has approached the police after private photographs of him and his girlfriend were allegedly morphed and uploaded on an Instagram account, nearly seven weeks after his mobile phone went missing.

According to the FIR registered by the Antop Hill police, the complainant lives with his family in the Antop Hill-Sion area and had purchased a Google Pixel 8A mobile phone in October 2025. The phone contained private photographs of the complainant and his girlfriend in its gallery and Google Photos.

Phone Goes Missing In July

The incident began on July 2, 2026, when the complainant was travelling by scooter from Kidwai Nagar towards his residence at around 9 am. He later realised, near the Acharya Atre Monorail Station, that the mobile phone kept in the left pocket of his trousers had fallen.

He retraced his route and searched for the phone but could not find it. With the help of another person, he called his number and found that the phone was ringing, but nobody answered. After failing to recover the device, he reported the loss at the Antop Hill police station.

Morphed Photos Uploaded On Instagram

While police were attempting to trace the missing phone, the complainant received a call from his girlfriend at around 5 am on August 20. She informed him that photographs of the two of them had allegedly been uploaded on an Instagram account.

The account holder had reportedly sent a friend request to the complainant's girlfriend, following which she came across the posts. The complainant subsequently checked the Instagram account and allegedly found morphed photographs of the couple along with obscene content.

The complainant told police that an unidentified person had allegedly accessed private photographs stored in his phone's gallery and Google Photos, morphed them and uploaded them on Instagram with the intention of defaming him.

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Police Trace Source Of Photographs

Based on his complaint, the Antop Hill police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons. Police are now investigating the Instagram account, the source of the photographs and the whereabouts of the missing mobile phone.

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