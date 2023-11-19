Mumbai: Anticipated Winter Chill in City Temperature Expected To Drop In December First Week

Representational photo | File

Winter season may start from the first week of December. There are no weather conditions have generated around the sea and range of Himalayas because of which temperature will go down. As of now, the current condition of weather which is high temperature in day and pleasant temperature in night will remain for few more days.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of sky met weather website said, " There is no Westerly disturbance in the wind and no snow fall in the Kashmir and Himalaya range in North India. Once snow fall starts in these region then cool wind will flow from northern India to south which will bring dip in the temprature. So it seems this situation may create in December first week."

Maximum temperature of Colaba on Sunday was 31.8°C and minimum of 24°C. Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 33.09°C and a minimum temperature of 21°C.

According to IMD, weather was dry over Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra. No large change in minimum temperature was recorded over the region. There were above normal temperature over South Konkan-Goa, South Madhya

Maharashtra and Marathwada and normal elsewhere over the region. Moreover, no large dip in maximum temperatures over the region during next three to four days. No large change in minimum temperatures

During next 24 hours and gradual fall by 2-3°C over the region during subsequent four days .

Mainly clear sky in city and suburbs. There is a possibility of haze during morning hours. Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35°C and 23°C Respectively.

Air quality Index of Mumbai was 181 which is considered Moderate. AQI in Deonar 153, Bhandup West -- 155, Kurla --147 and Mazgaon -- 157.

