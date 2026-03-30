Mumbai: Anti-Superstition Drive Held In Dadar Amid Outrage Against Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), under the Vivek Jagar initiative, conducted a public awareness campaign in Dadar on Sunday in response to the widespread outrage surrounding the alleged activities of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

About The Campaign

The campaign was held near Dadar railway station (West), where activists engaged with the public through posters, songs and direct interaction to highlight the dangers of superstition and fraudulent spiritual practices. The initiative saw participation from state office-bearers including Vijay Parab, Nandkishor Talashilkar and Rupesh Shobha, along with members from various Mumbai branches such as Dadar, Dahisar, Kurla, Ghatkopar and Chembur. Social activist Anand Patwardhan and representatives from senior citizens’ groups were also present.

Organisers stated that the Kharat case had “shaken the entire state”, describing it not merely as a criminal matter but as a larger issue rooted in exploitative practices associated with blind faith. They urged the government to identify and take strict action against similar individuals operating under the guise of spiritual authority, including godmen, tantriks and other practitioners.

Speakers at the event stressed that despite living in the 21st century, a lack of scientific temper continues to make people vulnerable to exploitation. Social pressures, fear, personal anxieties and family expectations often push individuals—particularly women—towards such figures, they said. Activists pointed out that several cases of alleged sexual exploitation and financial fraud linked to such practices have been reported, with women disproportionately affected.

The campaign also questioned the legitimacy of practices such as astrology, occult rituals and so-called miracle cures. Speakers argued that such methods offer no real solutions to life’s problems and called for greater reliance on education, rational thinking and self-confidence.

Highlighting the importance of legal safeguards, Talashilkar emphasised the role of the anti-superstition law in curbing such activities and called for stronger implementation, including dedicated units in police stations. He also alleged that attempts to weaken the law had been resisted following public pressure.

MANS appealed to citizens to come forward and report similar incidents, assuring confidentiality and free legal and counselling support to victims. The campaign received a strong response from the public, with several participants expressing anger and demanding strict action against those involved.

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