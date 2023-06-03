Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell destroys drugs worth ₹4,860 Cr

Mumbai: The Worli branch of the Anti-Narcotics Cell on Friday destroyed more than 2,400 kg of mephedrone (MD) drugs worth Rs4,860 crore. The contraband was seized following raids on companies, which operated as chemical units, in Nalasopara, Ambernath and Gujarat. Subsequently, eight people were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Following the central government's guidelines, the authorities destroyed the drugs in a furnace at a solid waste management facility.
