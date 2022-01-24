Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell bust 2 drug rackets in one day; 115 kg cannabis, 120g MD seized

In two separate actions, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) on Sunday seized 115 kilograms of cannabis and 120-gram mephedrone (MD) with a total worth over ₹46 lakh. Three persons have been arrested in the case, said police.

Acting on a specific tip-off that a large quantity of cannabis have been smuggled from a sedan and it's being brought to the city, sleuths of Kandivali ANC laid a trap on Sunday afternoon near Ghatkopar bus depot. After the car was spotted by the informer, the ANC sleuths tactfully sidelined the car after blocking its way. During the search, 70 packets filled with cannabis were seized.

According to the police, the contraband substance was concealed in hidden cavities made inside the car's rear door, its trunk and inside the space available inside the taillights.

One Imran Abrar Hussain Ansari (42), and Ismail Salim Shaikh, (21) have been arrested, said the police. Ansari has cases registered against him, and NDPS case and another theft case registered against him at Aarey police station.

The investigation revealed that the drugs were procured from Behrampur in Odisha and the accused in past also made similar trips.

In another seizure, the Ghatkopar ANC unit arrested a man with 120 grams of MD worth ₹18 lakh. The accused Saif Hussain Choudhary (28) was apprehended from Mahul Gaon on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 09:04 PM IST