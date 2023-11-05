Mumbai: Anti-Hawkers Squad Makes Significant Strides In Railway Safety Campaign

Representational Image

In a dedicated campaign spanning from October 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023, the Anti-Hawkers Squad of Mumbai Division has achieved remarkable success in ensuring the safety and integrity of the railway system. Their relentless efforts have yielded commendable results, reflecting their unwavering commitment to the cause.

During this month-long initiative, the squad executed a series of operations and inspections, including emergency quota verifications on numerous express trains.

Ticketless travel detection

One of the standout achievements was the identification of 12 cases of "Transfer of Ticket," leading to the recovery of a total of ₹13,510. Furthermore, the squad uncovered two instances of unauthorized ticket selling, resulting in a recovery of ₹1,820.

Tout apprehension

In collaboration with Sub Inspector RPF/IT Cell of CR, the squad apprehended two touts residing in Chunabhatti and Chinchbunder post office. These individuals were subsequently handed over to RPF Vadala Road and CSMT under Section 143 of the Indian Railway Act, bearing respective CR numbers 829/2023 and 802/2023.

Crackdown on Hawkers

The squad also took decisive action against 12 hawkers under Section 137, leading to a recovery of ₹18,500 during court proceedings. Additionally, two unauthorized hawkers faced prosecution under Section 162, resulting in a recovery of ₹2,000 in court fines. The team imposed fines on seven unauthorised hawkers, contributing a fine recovery of ₹10,500.

In a significant move, 73 unauthorised hawkers faced penalties across various RPF offices within the Mumbai division, ultimately leading to the recovery of ₹24,820. The squad also handed over five unauthorised hawkers to RPF/CSMT for selling food inside express trains instead of at their respective stalls.

The squad further carried out reconnaissance within city limits to gather information against illegal touting activities and JTBS (Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevak) activities in compliance with orders from the competent authority.

An official from CR commented on these remarkable results, saying, "These achievements underscore the unwavering commitment of the Anti-Hawkers Squad to safeguarding the railway system's safety and efficiency. It exemplifies the dedication of railway authorities and law enforcement in preserving the integrity of the rail network and safeguarding the interests of passengers." The relentless efforts of the squad in upholding the safety and integrity of the railway system signify a significant step forward in ensuring the seamless operation of the railways in Mumbai.