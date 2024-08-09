 Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Court Accepts Closure Report In Extortion Case Against Colaba Businessman
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Court Accepts Closure Report In Extortion Case Against Colaba Businessman

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Court Accepts Closure Report In Extortion Case Against Colaba Businessman

On March 8, 2022, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had alleged that Navlani, along with three Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, was running an extortion racket targeting businessmen from the state. On May 5, 2022, the ACB filed a case under sections 7 (A) and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and charged Navlani with extorting businessmen.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Court Accepts Closure Report In Extortion Case Against Colaba Businessman | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A special Anti-Corruption Bureau court has accepted the closure report submitted by the ACB in the extortion case registered against Colaba-based businessman and hotelier Jitendra Navlani, alias Jitu.

On March 8, 2022, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had alleged that Navlani, along with three Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, was running an extortion racket targeting businessmen from the state. On May 5, 2022, the ACB filed a case under sections 7 (A) and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and charged Navlani with extorting businessmen.

FPJ Shorts
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In Chembur
Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly Elections
Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly Elections
Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Rules For Identifying Fake Content Related To Government Business
Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Rules For Identifying Fake Content Related To Government Business

The agency had received a complaint that, from 2015 to 2021, Navlani took Rs58.96 crore in extortion from businessmen. The hotelier siphoned off the money from the targets, saying he had good contacts in the ED, the complaint said.

During the investigation, the agency recorded statement of these businessmen. The businessmen had also filed affidavits before the Bombay High Court in the proceedings initiated by Navlani against the registration of the case.

The agency in its closure report said that these transactions were regular business dealings between these 39 private companies and Navlani. It said no evidence had been found to suggest that Navlani misused his position or influence to obtain funds illegally.

The agency further said that the investigation also did not find any role of any officer of the ED or any connection with Navlani.

Navlani owns Dirty Buns pub in south Mumbai and is connected to another pub in Lower Parel. It is being said that he has close relations with IAS, IPS officers and also politicians. His name cropped up in the media for the first time after the Gamdevi police registered an FIR against him for allegedly obstructing a cop from performing his duty.

Read Also
Marathwada News: ACB Arrests Talathi and Agent for ₹10,000 Bribe; CSMC Launches ‘Maza Swachhata...
article-image

It was in 2019 when Inspector Anup Dange tried to act against Navlani’s pub as it was found to be operating beyond permissible hours. But he reportedly refused to shut the pub claiming that he had good relations with former top cop Param Bir Singh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: EOW Registers FIR Against GA Builders And Others For Delayed Redevelopment Of Sneh Sadan In...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena Corporators Meet BMC Chief To Address Civic Issues Ahead Of State Assembly...

Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Rules For Identifying Fake Content Related To...

Bombay HC Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging IT Rules For Identifying Fake Content Related To...

Thane: Dog That Fell On 4-Year-Old Girl In Mumbra Miraculously Survives; Locals Allege Foul Play In...

Thane: Dog That Fell On 4-Year-Old Girl In Mumbra Miraculously Survives; Locals Allege Foul Play In...