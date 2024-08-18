 Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Activist Anjali Damania Counters NCP's Income Allegations; Calls For Probe Into Party’s Lavish Spending
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Anti-Corruption Activist Anjali Damania Counters NCP's Income Allegations; Calls For Probe Into Party’s Lavish Spending

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Activist Anjali Damania Counters NCP's Income Allegations; Calls For Probe Into Party’s Lavish Spending

Taking on Pawar, Damania has instead asked for the source of funding for the 40 vehicles that the NCP has distributed to the party cadre.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
article-image
Anjali Damania |

Mumbai: Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania, responding to questions on her sources of income raised by Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLC Amol Mitkari and youth wing chief Suraj Chavan, said she and her husband file Income-Tax returns regularly.

Taking on Pawar, Damania has instead asked for the source of funding for the 40 vehicles that the NCP has distributed to the party cadre. Addressing the media in response to questions raised by Mitkari and Chavan, she said she has shown Rs 1 crore income in 2014.

article-image

Statement Of Anti-Corruption Activist Anjali Damania

“Even for the current year, I have filed the IT return. I have five passports in my name because all the pages have been exhausted. I have made 10 international trips in the last 12 months,” she said.

“I have got details of the politicians and will fight against them. How prominent leaders can show their income at just Rs 4-5 lakh. People like me pay taxes regularly and make payments through digital systems. I have visited 65 countries so far,” she retorted.

