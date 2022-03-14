Mumbai: Anti-bird nesting nets on Metro pole to prevent power outage issues

The Maha Mumbai Metro Corporation Operation Ltd (MMMOCL) has come up with a solution – installing anti-bird nesting PVC nets – to prevent birds from making their nests on electric poles that are connected to overhead cables supplying power to run metro lines.

The MMMOCL is an undertaking of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) established specially to look after the operations and maintenance (O&M) of all upcoming metro lines under MMRDA.

The Mumbai Metro rakes are indigenously manufactured driverless trains that will operate on 25 kV AC traction power.

The MMMOCL has pegged the estimated cost of these anti-bird nesting nets at Rs 44 lakh. This work will be taken up first on Metro Line 7 (Dahisar East - Andheri East) between the Ovaripada-Gundavali section.

A senior official said, "The installation of anti-bird nesting PVC nets is necessary as birds often make their nests on these poles that are connected with overhead power supply cables, resulting in disrupted power supply. This can be prevented.”

The complaints of a short-circuit rise in early March as crows begin nesting during this time, These birds collect sticks and sometimes thin metal wires for building their nests, which cause power outage problems. The nets can prevent such adversities and ensure smooth operation of Metro line.

The MMRDA is planning to operationalise the upcoming Metro Line 2A ( Dahisar - Andheri) and Metro Line 7 (Dahisar E - Andheri E). Initially, a 20-km-long stretch between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on both these lines will be open to the public. Currently, authorities are awaiting the final approval from the commission of railway safety to begin commercial operations. At the moment they are carrying out a dynamic trial run on the stretch.

