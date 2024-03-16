Mumbai: Antara Injectable Contraceptive Sees 39% Surge In Usage, Drives Birth Rate Drop In City

There has been a 39% year-on-year rise in the use of Antara, the injectable contraceptive to prevent unwanted pregnancy. As per available data, 3,895 women used Antara in 2023 as compared to 2,800 in 2022. Experts said that Copper-T, the traditional contraceptive method, is preferred less in comparison as the injection has no side-effects.

Use of Antara has led to a drop in the birth rate in Mumbai

Dr Daksha Shah, the BMC’s executive health officer, said that the use of Antara has led to a drop in the birth rate in Mumbai as many women (married or in live-in relations) don’t want children. “Antara needs to be taken only once in three months. Its side effects are negligible and women don’t need to keep a regular track,” she said.

As per data provided by the health department, 14,461 lakh women have used this injection in the last five years, in comparison to 2.14 lakh choosing Copper-T (IUD; intrauterine device), which for many is still the most preferred contraceptive for family spacing.

Read Also Maharashtra: Bond Penalties Cost 122 Doctors Their Lives In 5 Years

A senior gynaecologist from a private hospital also agreed that non-hormonal Copper-T is preferred as the increasing prevalence of cancer has led to limited use of contraceptives containing oestrogen. “It also acts as a treatment option for heavy bleeding as well as several uterine conditions. Once inserted in the uterus, it lasts for five years. Injectable contraceptives have been known to cause menstrual spotting, which is not suitable for working women,” the gynaecologist said.

Launched in July 2017, Antara is available free of cost at municipal hospitals, maternity hospitals, and medical colleges. Pregnancy, however, can occur seven to ten months after stopping the use of this injection. It is also useful for lactating mothers and there are no physical side-effects.