Mumbai: Another youth who played cricket without wearing mask denied bail

After denying bail recently to a 20-year-old playing cricket in Don Taki area without a mask, a sessions court has rejected bail to another youth part of the same group, observing in its order that the applicant’s action is defeating the efforts of the local authority to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This youth had allegedly twisted the arm of the constable who had asked them to face action for not wearing a mask, due to which the policeman had suffered a fracture. The court also noted that he used criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty.

It said that even if he is released on stringent conditions, it will be a serious menace to the general public at large as he is not abiding by the guidelines issued by the authority in this pandemic situation which is surging in the state and the country.

Additional Sessions Judge AM Khan said that in such a pandemic situation, he along with other boys were allegedly playing cricket contravening the guidelines...this itself is sufficient to hold that he along with others formed an unlawful assembly with the common object to take the law in hand. It said his acts need to be taken seriously because the entire government machinery including the police has tried to curb the menace of COVID-19 and the action on his part is defeating their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

The court said when looking at the surging cases of COVID-19, it is the duty of every citizen to cooperate with the police as well as the local authority by abiding by the SOP and guidelines issued by the government to control the pandemic. It added that the act of the accused is contrary to this.

In his bail plea the applicant Asif Narpali had claimed that he was falsely implicated and being made a scapegoat to save another person. He had also claimed bail on the grounds of the surging pandemic.