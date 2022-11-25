e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Another measles death in city, 8-month-old succumbs; case tally reaches 252

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Another measles death in city, 8-month-old succumbs; case tally reaches 252 | CDC
13 children have now died in Mumbai as a result of the measles after an 8-month-old kid from Govandi passed away on Thursday.

The child contracted the illness and died as a result, with multiple organ failure syndrome and measles-related bronchopneumonia listed as the causes of death.

On Thursday, the city announced 19 additional measles cases, bringing the total to 252 overall.

As many as 34 new measles patients were admitted to civic or state-run hospitals in the city during the day, while 36 patients were discharged, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a press release.

The civic body also urged citizens to get their children, aged 9 months to 5 years vaccinated against measles.

article-image

