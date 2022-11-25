5 confirmed, 13 suspected measles cases in Panvel

Measles (Representative Image) | NIH Medline Plus

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has recorded five confirmed and 13 suspected cases of measles in the last two days. Samples from suspected cases have been sent to Haffkine Laboratory for testing and reports are expected by this week.

Meanwhile, civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh called an urgent meeting of the health department, including paediatricians and gynaecologists, on Nov 24, and instructed them to survey the areas where cases have been found and emphasise the need for vaccination.

Read Also Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

PMC Medical Health Officer Dr Rehana Muzawar said the cases have been detected in Taloja, Kharghar, Panvel, New Panvel and Rohidas Wada area of Takka. “All patients are under five years old,” she said.

Of the five confirmed cases, three have already taken vaccination while two are unvaccinated. “Parents of a three and a half-year-old child are reluctant and another is just nine months old,” said Dr Muzawar, adding that the condition of all patients is stable and they have been sent home. She said the vaccine is administered every Wednesday and special drives are underway at 300 locations, especially Kharghar from where two cases have been reported.