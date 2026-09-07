Mumbai Animal Welfare NGO Launches Microchipping Project For Pets To Permanently Store Identity Digitally |

Mumbai: Mumbai-based animal welfare organisation, JeevOne Welfare Foundation, has launched an ambitious pet microchipping initiative to provide permanent identification for companion animals. The NGO implanted microchips in around 25 pet dogs in the first camp organised in the city and aims to include both companion animals and stray populations across the country.

JeevOne conducted its first microchipping camps in Kharghar on Sunday where 25 companion dogs from various beats were implanted with JeevOne ID. It is a tiny, biocompatible microchip implanted beneath the skin of dogs and cats. Each microchip carries a unique identification number that links directly to a central database containing the animal’s record, medical history and guardian contact information.

Unlike traditional collars or physical tags – which can easily snap or be removed – microchipping ensures that lost or separated animals can be quickly identified using a standard RFID scanner at veterinary clinics, shelters, or civic centers. The central database linked to the microchip also stores details about the animal's lineage, medical history and owner details.

With this roll-out, JeevOne joined an elite group of animal welfare organisations in India pioneering large-scale microchipping drives. The objectives of the initiative include mitigating animal abandonment, streamlining lost-and-found recovery and systematically managing stray populations.

Microchipping is widely mandated across Europe and parts of North America, whereas India’s animal management landscape has historically relied on localised neck collars or ear-notching programs primarily used during Animal Birth Control (ABC) drives for strays.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, JeevOne's founder Sanket Bhatt, said that the initiative also aims to establish accountability for guardians to prevent deliberate pet abandonment and facilitate rapid reunifications when pets go missing. It is also expected to assist local communities and rescue networks in keeping accurate vaccination, sterilisation and medical histories for street animals.

The NGO aims to scale the initiative nationally after capturing Mumbai and urban centres across Maharashtra as civic authorities across India are exploring digital solutions for stray management and pet registration. It is currently coordinating with local veterinary networks to establish scanning infrastructure, ensuring that shelters and clinics are equipped to read JeevOne ID Chips as adoption and tagging drives expand.

"A JeevOne ID Chip provides an animal with a permanent identity that cannot be lost, removed, or altered. By introducing a standardised identification system, the aim is to build a more organised and connected ecosystem for animal welfare in India,” said Bhatt, issuing an open call to pet parents, residential housing societies, local animal rescue groups and civic bodies to participate in upcoming community microchipping camps.

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