Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh's lawyer arrested; sent to Delhi on transit remand by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Advocate Anand Daga.

As per the information given by the agency offcial, lawyer has been brought to Delhi on transit remand.

"Two people including the CBI sub-inspector have been arrested in the case so far. Both arrested persons will be produced before the competent court," CBI offcial added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday night questioned former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s son-in-law Gaurav Chaturvedi and a member of his legal team regarding the leakage of the agency’s preliminary inquiry report against Deshmukh. The leaked report said that the CBI found no substance in the corruption allegations against Deshmukh. The CBI sources said a lower rung CBI official may have been bribed to influence the preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh.

At the time of going to press, the CBI allowed Chaturvedi to leave its office, saying prima facie, he didn’t appear to have any role in the matter. However, the legal team member was detained at the agency’s BKC office.

There was plenty of drama on Wednesday night, when – as per the MVA leaders -- Deshmukh’s son-in-law was ‘detained’ by the CBI after he, along with his wife and sister-in-law exited his Worli residence. The MVA minister and NCP leader, Nawab Malik alleged, “Anil Deshmukh's family members were stopped by over a dozen people. They were taken out of their vehicle and made to sit in another vehicle brought by the group of men and were taken away. It is being said that they were CBI officials. No rules or procedures were followed. Is there a rule of law in the country?”

Congress leader Sachin Sawant tweeted: “It is being learnt that the CBI had picked up the son-in-law of Anil Deshmukh and a lawyer without notice. This is very serious.”

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:27 AM IST