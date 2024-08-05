Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh Responds To DCM Devendra Fadnavis On Chandiwal Commission Report, Alleges Conspiracy With Former CP Parambir Singh

DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Anil Deshmukh Clash |

Mumbai: NCP leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given an answer to DCM Devendra Fadanvis who made a statement before the media that the Chandiwal commission report was submitted during the MVA regime and MVA should have made the report public.

Deshmukh on Monday said "It is true a report was submitted during the MVA regime but after a few days our government was toppled. Therefore, the report couldnt be made public. but the report has been lying before the MVA government for the last two years. In the past, I had also made request several times before the Shinde government to reveal the report."

Deshmukh was saying that the Government should reveal what they found against him in the inquiry commission report but the Mahayuti government hid the entire issue. He reiterated there is no truth in the allegations against him.

Moreover, Deshmukh alleged that former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh was involved in the Anttila bomb scare case and Killing of a scorpio car owner murder case which was used in the crime. Parambir Singh is the mastermind of the case. NIA was going to arrest him but he surrendered before Devendra Fadanvis.

He was given assurance to save by the Fadanvis and he was directed to make allegations against Deshmukh. Deshmukh alleged that a deal was done between Parambir singh and Devendra Fadanvis and under that deal Singh had levelled allegations against him.

When Fadanvis was asked by the journalist about it he said " Jhooth Bole Kaua Kate". Scuffle between Former Home Minister Anil Deshmkh and Current Home Minister Devendra Fadanvis is increasing day by day. New sensational revelations are coming out day by day.

On Saturday, while speaking to the media, Sachin Waze informed that Deshmukh and his PA demanded money from him while the MVA government was in Power. While giving a response to the allegations, Deshmukh demanded to reveal the report of the Chandiwal commission.

He also showed a Roznama submitted before the commission wherein it has mentioned that Waze made a statement about not giving any money to Deshmukh.