Mumbai: Anik-Panjrapol connector road at Chembur to get 2 new bridges | Representational Image

The Roads and Bridges Department of the BMC has decided to construct two bridges at Chembur near the Anik Panjrapol connector road. The department has got administrative approval to build the two bridges at a total cost of Rs57.41 crore.

The BMC has appointed TPF Engineering Private Limited as consultant for the project at a cost of Rs80,58,000. The Anik-Panjrapol connector road is near the Chembur end of the Eastern Freeway which has been handed over to the BMC for maintenance by the MMRDA which had built it.

The connector road passes over two old bridges on the Mahul creek, both of which are in poor condition. The road has also caved in at some places and the Roads and Bridges Department determined that it would be difficult to build a new road in the area.

Hence, it submitted a plan to build two flyover bridges instead. The BMC’s engineers also found that the sewage line in the area is sloped wrongly, resulting in regular water logging. So the civic body will lay a fresh sewage line as well.

The BMC has set 24 months as the time to complete the bridges. According to the proposal, the south-bound bridge would be 50 metres long while the north-bound bridge would be 100m. Both bridges will be 7.5m wide and built in RCC.