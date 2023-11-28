Mumbai: Angry Lover Attacks Girlfriend With Blade In Kalachowki For Refusing Marriage; Victim In Critical Condition | Representational Photo

In the Kalachowki area, an enraged lover attacked his girlfriend with a blade because she refused to marry him. The police arrested the accused, and the girl's condition is critical.

Background details of case

According to information received from the police, the accused, Sameer Raut (44), was having an affair with a 25-year-old woman living in the area. The woman suddenly stopped talking to Raut. Despite Raut's attempts to communicate with the woman, she did not respond.

Raut wanted to marry the woman, but she continuously ignored him. The female victim refused to talk to Raut and declined his marriage proposal. On Tuesday afternoon, Raut went to the victim's house and knocked on the door. As soon as the victim opened the door, Raut attacked her with a blade on her neck.

When the woman was attacked with the blade, she screamed loudly, and the neighbors gathered. Neighbors called the woman's brother and informed him about the incident. The victim's brother reached home and took her to KEM hospital. The police present at KEM hospital informed the Kalachowki police about this.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused from the area itself.

FIR registered against jilted lover

A police officer said that in this case, an FIR under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused Sameer Raut, and he has been arrested. The victim is undergoing treatment in the hospital, and her condition is critical.

Police said that a love affair was going on between these two for the last one year. When the accused went to the victim's house, she was alone in the house. The arrested accused works as a driver in a tours and travels company.

The victim lives with her two brothers and does not have any employment.