Mumbai: Anganwadi Tai goes digital in Maha; WCD launches ‘Tarang Suposhit’ helpline

Now Anganwadi Tai (the role played by Anganwadi sevika and supervisors) has gone digital in Maharashtra. The state’s Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has launched Tarang Suposhit helpline to ensure regular and proper child care and nutrition especially during the present coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of beneficiaries have been able to get information through WhatsApp chatbot and direct phone call-based counselling, so now the phone number 8080809063 has become the saviour through these hard times.

IVR helpline was started during the corona period. Through this helpline, overall information regarding nutrition and child care can be obtained from the phone number 8080809063. As many as 15,76,259 phone calls have been made so far and 4,58,994 post call SMSes have been sent through it.

Similarly, through WhatsApp chatbot 10,12,407 beneficiaries have registered themselves and engaged in audio-video content. Up till now, 3,58,52,295 Whatsapp messages were exchanged between chatbot and users. The broadcast calls system was responded by 6,04,754 beneficiaries with an average duration per user is one and a half minutes and 6,30,841 broadcast SMSes were sent mentioning the Chatbot link, IVR helpline number, recipe link, and other information.

Minister for Women and Child Development Advocate Yashomati Thakur said, "During the Covid period, last year the department has worked extensively on digital platforms. Thanks to this digital platform of Tarang Suposhit Maharashtracha, we are in constant and direct contact with all the pregnant women, lactating mothers and parents of 0-6 years of age children. WhatsApp chatbot as well as IVR voice calls, make it easy to get instant information.” Saksham Mahila (empowered woman), Sudrudh Balak (healthy child), Suposhit (well-nourished) Maharashtra is the vision, she added.

Thakur said Tarang Suposhit Maharashtra campaign in creating an environment for holistic care during the baby's first 1,000 days. ‘’The work of the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme, the Rajmata Jijau Mission and all the Anganwadi Sevika-Supervisors who are implementing this initiative is truly appreciable,” she noted.

According to the minister, it is an important step towards tele-nutrition as the information related to nutrition and health of children, pregnant women, lactating mothers and adolescent girls can be accessed easily. ‘’It is acting as an empowering tool for parents, especially mothers in terms of creating an enabling environment at home for child’s holistic growth through age-appropriate nutritional counselling, early childhood development, and pre-school early childhood care and education activities. We are continuously adding new features to the platforms to increase its effectiveness and reach,” she said.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:36 AM IST