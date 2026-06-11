Mumbai: Andheri West Sees 2 Fire Incidents In A Day; 8 Residents Suffocate In AC Short-Circuit Blaze |

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the top floor of a seven-storeyed building in Seven Bungalows, Andheri West, on Thursday evening. The incident took place in Nalanda Building, near Versova Metro Station. The fire was reported to the MFB at 5.43 pm and was extinguished at 6.22 pm. No injuries were reported," the report by the BMC disaster management cell said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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This was the second fire incident in Andheri West on Thursday. In the morning, a fire broke out in a residential high-rise in Andheri West due to a short circuit in the air conditioning (AC) unit. The incident took place in the 11-storeyed Manisha Building, JVPD Road, near Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu-Andheri West. The blaze was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 7.43 am and was extinguished at 11.30 am.

Eight residents, including three senior citizens, suffered suffocation and were taken to the nearby hospital. The condition of the injured is stable.

"The blaze erupted in the AC unit of a 6th-floor apartment. The fire was not major, but it created heavy smog and eight residents suffered suffocation. They were taken to Arogya Hospital and their condition is stable. The firefighting system of the building was operational, which helped the MFB douse the fire quickly," said an additional divisional fire officer.

The officer highlighted that due to extreme heat, the MFB has received the highest number of calls this summer season due to short circuits in AC units. "At the start of summer, the MFB had even issued an advisory to run ACs at 24-25°C and ensure regular servicing. As the heat is extreme this season, at many places ACs are run non-stop at 16-18°C, which creates an overload on the electrical appliance," the officer said.

Fortunately, the 6th-floor apartment where the fire broke out had only the househelp residing in it, thereby lessening the number of injured. Those who were injured are from the other floors and suffered suffocation.

The injured have been identified as Kokila Zaveri (91), Gautam Zaveri (86), Sarla Dharu (80), Alpa (63), Nipul (52), Richa Gupta (44), Rahil (36), and Anusha (35). The medical condition of all the injured is stable.

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