'Aai, I'll Call You At Midnight': Ahmedabad-London Flight Was Maithili Patil's Final Step Towards Crew-In-Charge Role |

Navi Mumbai: The ill-fated Ahmedabad-London flight was not just another assignment for 23-year-old cabin crew member Maithili Patil of Nhava village in Uran—it was her examination flight to become Air India's one of the youngest crew-in-charge, recalled her mother Pramila. A year after the tragedy that claimed her life, her mother Pramila Patil, the only member of the family who knew exactly which flight her daughter was operating that day, remembers Maithili's dedication and determination with pride and grief. While the family says Air India has paid compensation, they are still awaiting any financial assistance from the government.

As Nhava village prepares to hold a bhajan programme on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the June 12, 2025 Ahmedabad-London Air India crash, Maithili's parents continue to live with memories of their daughter, whose dream of flying took her from a modest coastal village to international skies.

Maithili, the eldest of three siblings, was the first cabin crew member from Nhava village and had become a source of inspiration for many young women in the area. Her younger sister is currently pursuing the first year of M.Tech, while her younger brother is studying in Class 12.

According to her mother, Maithili's journey into aviation was marked by persistence and hard work. After completing Class 12, she enrolled in a cabin crew training course in Vashi. The Covid-19 pandemic delayed her career plans and she spent nearly two years at home before finally securing a job with Air India.

"Whenever she attended interviews, someone from the family accompanied her. But for the interview that changed her life, we could not go along as she had to leave very early. She left home at 6 a.m. and called in the evening saying she had cleared the third round. By 7.30 p.m., she informed us she had cleared seven rounds and only a few more stages and a medical examination were pending. The next day she completed her medical test and soon started training. We felt at least one child in the family had settled in life," Pramila recalled.

At the time of the accident, Maithili had been working with Air India for nearly one-and-a-quarter years and was operating two to three international flights every month. She earned around Rs 50,000 a month, while the airline covered her travel and accommodation expenses, mother said.

Pramila remembers that her daughter had been unwell after returning from an international flight between June 2 and June 10 last year. "She believed she had attracted an evil eye because she had started flying internationally. Before leaving for duty, she specifically told me not to tell anyone about her next international flight unless she is back. I did not tell anyone, not even her father," she said.

On the morning of June 12, 2025, Maithili called her mother from Ahmedabad airport.

"I was busy dealing with a water supply issue at home and could not speak much. She told me she had reached Ahmedabad and would call after landing in London. She said, 'Aai, I will call you at midnight.' That midnight never came," Pramila said.

When reports of the crash began emerging, Moreshwar Patil asked his wife about their daughter's flight schedule. Initially, she told him she was in Delhi flight as Maithili had asked to not tell anyone. As details of the crash became clearer, panic set in.

"I suddenly realised she was on that flight. I called a relative and left immediately for Mumbai airport. My husband stayed back with our other two children. From that moment, our lives changed forever," Pramila said.

Days later, some of Maithili's belongings were recovered. Her suitcase survived the crash.

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"Her clothes, shoes and a copy of the Bhagavad Gita that she carried were found intact. Only her handbag was completely burnt," said her father, Moreshwar.

The family says Air India fulfilled its compensation commitments, but no government assistance has been received so far.

"We are grateful for the support provided by the airline, but we are still waiting for the government compensation that was spoken about after the tragedy. Nothing has reached us till now," Moreshwar said.

A former Dubai employee before returning to India due to health issues, Moreshwar now works in a temporary job to support the family.

For the Patils, June 12 remains frozen in time. What was meant to be a milestone in Maithili's career became her final journey.

"She always dreamed of flying. Becoming crew-in-charge was her next goal. She worked very hard to reach that stage. We are proud of her, but every day we miss her," Pramila said.

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