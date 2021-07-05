Mumbai: Andheri SRA building tenants complain against builder over failure to handover RG plot

Andheri Kamgar Nagar Cooperative Housing Society residents have complained against their project developer to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) over the failure to handover the reserved RG plot. Madhusudan Sadadekar, chairman, claimed that their project was developed in 2002-2004. Despite the project being completed, the RG plot, as per rule, was not developed and handed over to the government for public use.

He further alleged, "It is nothing, but a way to grab the RG plot. Some slums have already been built by the developer, where his project workers are staying. Over time, they will become eligible and then the land meant for public use will go. Before it’s too late, some action should be taken."

The developer, after constructing buildings for SRA tenants, built a high-rise on the saleable component. He was supposed to give the third portion -the open space- to the government. However, after so many years, the plot was not handed over, claimed the residents.

Kiran Hemani, developer, commented, "My saleable project is incomplete. Once that is complete and before obtaining Commencement Certificate (CC) and Occupancy Certificate (OC) of the third building (under the saleable component), we will hand over the RG plot since it is a compliance. Also, there is no dispute in handing over the plot from our end. It will be done in 18 to 24 months. There has been a delay, we agree. But things will be sorted out." Regarding the houses built on the RG plot, the developer replied, "As my project is incomplete, my workers will stay there till then. Where will they go?"

Satish Lokhande, chief executive officer of SRA said, "The CC and OC of the saleable building of the developer has been not given because the RG plot is not developed and handed out to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). We are following up the issue."