Mumbai: Andheri gets back its musical park

The BMC seems to have expedited the revamping and beautification of gardens and parks across all 24 wards. With eyes on the upcoming civic polls, many corporators have been pushing their proposal to beautify gardens/parks and playgrounds in their ward constituencies.

On Friday, the civic body reopened the Sangeetkar Anil Mohile Manoranjan Park in Andheri West after repairs and painting work, with newly installed replicas of musical instruments, a fitting tribute to Anil Mohile who composed many Marathi and Hindi film songs. He also organised musical programmes for the entire Mangeshkar family, including Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. BMC’s garden department head, superintendent Jitendra Pardesi said the park has authentic replicas of tabla, harmonium, harp, sitar, guitar and many more instruments. Instruments have also been painted at the entrance of the park and on the wall near it. These include keyboards, melodies, tabla and musical symbols.

In addition, the park has facilities for children like toys, opengymnasium, and a yoga centre. Arrangements are being made for a system to hear music on the sidewalks. The garden also has a ‘Puspalata Mandapa’ decorated with flower vines, including a flower garden. Foreign tourists Helen and Gina from Ukraine visited the park recently and said, “We really liked it; it’s clean, green and peaceful. Everyone can come with their friends and enjoy themselves here, especially people who have interest in music or play musical instruments will love this park because of the huge and beautiful replicas.”

RUSH OF PROPOSALS TO BEAUTIFY PARKS/GARDENS

For FY 2021-22 the BMC’s garden infrastructure cell had received 164 proposals from municipal corporators to carry out beautification works in gardens of their constituencies. Out of the total proposals, 25 came from corporators of the K-East ward, which covers the Andheri East and Jogeshwari areas. Another 20 came from the M-East ward (Govandi, Mankhurd) ad 15 from the L-Ward (Kurla Sakinaka).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:02 AM IST