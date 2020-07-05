Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Rains: Amid heavy downpour, South Mumbai records 129.6 mm rain in 24 hours

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in the city and suburbs "with the possibility of heavy falls" at isolated places in the next 24 hours.
The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 129.6 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 200.8 mm rain during the same period, the IMD said.
Dharavi Fire Station recorded 32 mm rain from 9 am to 10 am. F/N Ward Office recorded 26 mm rain and Worli Fire station recorded 16 mm of rain from 9 am to 10 am. Meanwhile, L Ward Office and Bandra Fire Station recorded 43 mm and 31 mm rain respectively, from 9 am to 10 am.
The Mumbai Police on Sunday said the waterlogging was reported in several areas, such as Hindmata Junction, Andheri subway, Milan Subway, SV Road Malad, Dahisar subway, etc.
In Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Muncipal Corporation, the city received a total of 678.42 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Belapur received 227.40 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 228.60 mm, 176.50 mm, 217.20 mm, and 253.30 mm rain respectively.
The neighbouring Thane district and some other areas in the Konkan region, including Sindhudurg, also received very heavy rains. Some parts of Vidarbha received moderate rain, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places in the region.
